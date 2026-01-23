Ukraine's power grid breaks down — Ukrenergo

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Ukraine's power grid went into disarray this morning, as several generation facilities required emergency repair, said Ukrenergo energy company.

"The situation in the energy system has become significantly more complicated this morning. Most regions of Ukraine were forced into emergency shutdowns. Several generation facilities at once, unfortunately, went under emergency repair," the company said on Telegram.

After instituting a state of emergency in the energy sector, publicizing details on the state of the energy system is prohibited. Now, Ukrenergo's daily reports indicate only that "emergency shutdowns have been introduced in several regions of the country." However, no specific data is provided, users can check information about their region on the websites of local grid operators.

Daily blackouts for hours at a time have been introduced in all regions of the country due to massive damage to the generating and distributing infrastructure. In case of new damage or system overload, emergency shutdowns are instituted. Due to problems with electricity, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are shutting down, and schools in some areas are extending holidays or switching to remote learning.