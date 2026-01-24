Russia, India urge to observe international law in Arctic — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Amid the growing tensions in the Arctic, Russia and India underscore the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region and urge all parties to observe the international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement was issued in the wake of consultations between Director of the Department of European Affairs at the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladislav Maslennikov and head of the Indian Foreign Ministry’s UNES (United Nations Economic & Social) Division Acquino Vimal. It says that the sides "had a detailed discussion on a wide range of issues pertaining to the Russian-Indian cooperation in the Arctic, confirmed vast potential for joint work aimed at its sustainable economic development, unlocking the transport and logistical potential of the Northern Sea Route and promoting research in high latitudes."

Special attention was paid to "prospects for coordinating efforts at relevant multilateral platforms, primarily within the framework of the Arctic Council and the Northern Forum."

"Indian delegates have noted the growing interest of their national businesses and the expert community to Arctic-themed congresses and exhibitions in Russia, outlined the importance of strengthening the related contacts among economic entities and scientific organizations," the statement reads.

"Amid the mounting tensions in the Arctic, [the sides] confirmed the special importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, observing the international law and promoting a truly unifying and non-confrontational agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.