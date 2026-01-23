Greenland dispute signals end of NATO 'as we know it' — expert

NEW YORK, January 23. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in the form it has existed for over 75 years, is "coming to an end" amid the international row over Greenland, Rajan Menon, professor emeritus of international relations at New York’s City College, wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times.

"NATO as we know it, the alliance that has been the bedrock of trans-Atlantic security for over 75 years, is coming to an end," he wrote.

The expert believes that this process "won’t be immediate and will entail all manner of disruption." He went on to write that Europe's problems won’t magically disappear once Donald Trump leaves office. "But they are wrong if they think that Mr. Trump alone is the problem. Even if he doesn’t seek an unconstitutional third term, his "America first" worldview and antipathy toward Europe resonate within MAGA’s (Make America Great Again) ranks, one of whose leaders could well succeed him. And if a Democrat wins the next presidential election, the United States is likely to be increasingly focused on China, the only plausible challenger to its global dominance. Either way, Washington’s strategic priorities will continue to shift elsewhere."

The US president said on Wednesday that during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the outlines of possible agreements on Greenland, part of Denmark as an autonomous territory, had been worked out. Trump has repeatedly argued that owning Greenland is necessary to strengthen US national security and the effective deployment of the US missile defense system Golden Dome.

According to the Axios portal, the draft agreement proposed by Rutte to Trump provides for the preservation of Danish sovereignty over Greenland and the updating of an agreement on the island's defense signed in 1951. This will allow the United States to establish military bases and defense zones there, if NATO deems it necessary.