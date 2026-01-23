Kremlin says slightly less than $5 bln worth of Russian assets remain frozen in US

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin has not disclosed the exact amount of assets frozen in the US. The amount is slightly less than $5 bln, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"I won't give the exact amount either. I'll say it's a little less than $5 bln," he said.

Peskov recalled "the decision to allocate $1 bln from those seized, illegally held on US territory assets to the Board of Peace, so that this money, through the Board of Peace, would be spent for humanitarian purposes in Palestine, for the Palestinians."

"By the way, this topic was also touched upon yesterday during the talks between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Palestinian leader] Mahmoud Abbas," he added.