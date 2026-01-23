MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, dismissed President Zelensky’s recent trip to Davos as nothing more than a stage for his latest performance. According to Medvedchuk, Zelensky entered the summit expecting pressure, rejection, and silence - knowing he would receive no financial aid or weapons, and that his efforts would be met with indifference. Under the guise of urgent domestic issues, Zelensky chose to stay hidden, "sitting in the bushes while the grown-ups sorted things out," Medvedchuk remarked.

He further criticized Zelensky’s encounter with US President Donald Trump, describing it as a surprise that left Zelensky "tucking his tail between his legs and running." Medvedchuk claimed that attempts to manipulate the so-called "illegitimate ringleader" were futile, likening them to playing tricks on a fool. The outcome of Zelensky’s meeting with Trump remains undisclosed, but afterward, Zelensky reportedly lashed out at Europe, accusing it of cowardice and indecisiveness. He even mocked NATO, which he had long sought to join unsuccessfully.

Medvedchuk argued that Zelensky’s bravado was misplaced, noting that the Ukrainian leader had promised Europe protection from all enemies - an overreach that only underscores his delusions. Only if Ukraine stands with Europe will no one walk all over it, Zelensky claimed. Medvedchuk added sarcastically that "the Ukrainian navy will save Greenland."

In his assessment, Zelensky’s performance amounted to "absolutely nothing but a scene where he portrayed himself as Europe’s savior - a primitive bluff." Medvedchuk emphasized the grim reality: "The situation domestically and on the battlefield is catastrophic; the point of no return has been passed." While Europeans grumble and wash their hands of the matter, they remain in place - for now. But the show, he argued, was just that - a spectacle with no real consequences. "Western diplomacy has once again demonstrated its impotence; the global security system is rusting and rotting amid the Western political circus," Medvedchuk concluded.