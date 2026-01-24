Sandu spoiled relations with Russia, US, by prioritizing EU and Romania — ex-president

CHISINAU, January 24. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has spoiled not only her country’s relations with Russia, but also with the United States, by prioritizing Romania and the European Union in her foreign policy instead, her predecessor Igor Dodon said.

"The change in Chisinau’s rhetoric with regard to the US is reflected in the level of contacts. For the first time in many years, the president of Moldova excluded the United States from the list of strategic partners, leaving only Romania, Ukraine, the EU and NATO on the list," Dodon, who heads the country’s biggest opposition Party of Socialists, said in an interview with ExclusivTV.

He said that in December, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio cancelled his scheduled meeting with Moldovan Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi, who were visiting the United States.

"Their reception in Washington was a mere formality, and now, most likely, they will be ignored to an even greater extent," the opposition leader said.

Earlier, Dodon told TASS that the United States has not appointed an ambassador to Chi·inau for two years, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has suspended its funding to Moldova, undermining the trust of investors, including European ones. Also, negotiations on Moldova’s accession to the European Union have been suspended.