France's detention of tanker in Mediterranean ups tensions with Russia — senator

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. France is following the general EU strategy to escalate tensions with Moscow with its detention of a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean Sea, Deputy Head of the Russian Federation Council Committee for Defense and Security Konstantin Basyuk told TASS.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier stated on his X social network account that the French Navy detained an oil tanker allegedly bound from Russia in neutral waters in the Mediterranean Sea.

"France's actions are in line with the EU's strategy aimed at consistently disrupting any prerequisites for a peaceful settlement and further escalating tensions [regarding relations with Russia]," Basyuk said.

The Russian senator also believes that such a policy is unlikely to yield any dividends to Paris, especially given that Russia has already switched to the practice of escorting its tankers with Navy vessels to ensure safe navigation.

"The situation is particularly ironic against the background of how the United States keeps pushing for its own interests, including the Greenland issue, ignoring the stance of European allies, but European officials continue to paint Russia as the enemy," Basyuk noted.

The name of the tanker in question was not disclosed, nor is any information available regarding whether there may be Russian citizens on board the vessel.

The French head of state only said the move was in strict compliance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, adding that a probe has been opened. "We are determined to uphold international law and to ensure the effective enforcement of sanctions," Macron posted.