Russia gives big boost to South Ossetia's defense capabilities — president

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia has equipped South Ossetia with modern weapons and gear, giving a big boost to its military capabilities, President of South Ossetia Alan Gagloyev said.

"I want to emphasize once again that when military personnel see that they are being taken care of, supported, see the gear that they’re getting, the mood and morale is completely different, higher. We have received uniforms and small arms for all personnel. We saw that there are anti-tank systems. So, without any exaggeration, the combat readiness and defense capability of the Republic of South Ossetia is increasing big time," he said in a video provided to TASS by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Gagloyev and Defense Minister Yury Yarovitsky thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov for their continued support.

Earlier, Gagloyev said the Defense Ministry of South Ossetia had received from Russia the largest batch of modern weapons, military and special equipment in recent years - more than 40 units. It was transferred under an agreement between Russia and the Republic of South Ossetia on the development of military cooperation. Last year, Russia handed over modern uniforms and equipment to the republic, providing the fighters with everything necessary for service and training.

Russian Defense Ministry representative Captain First Class Valery Lapin, who took part in the ceremonial handing over of equipment, expressed confidence that military cooperation between the two countries would continue to contribute to maintaining good-neighborly relations between peoples, as well as maintaining peace on South Ossetian soil, the guarantors of which are the armed forces of the republic and the Russian military base.