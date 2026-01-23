Almost 2,000 high-rise buildings in Kiev remain without heating, mayor says

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Almost 2,000 apartment buildings in Kiev remain without heating, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaly Klichko, said.

"As many as 1,940 high-rise buildings remained without heating this morning," with the majority of affected households located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

A rolling blackout schedule has been in place in Kiev for several days in a row already. Some households have been left without heating since the start of this week, the local media reported.

An emergency situation in the energy sector has been declared in Ukraine. Hours-long power outages have been reported across the country due to widespread damage to electricity generating and grid infrastructure. Kiev has been hit hardest, the authorities say.

Power outages have been reported in Kiev and the Kiev Region since the end of 2025 due to severe damage to electricity facilities in and outside the capital city. On January 9, Klichko called on residents to leave the city, if possible, amid problems with heating and electricity supply, noting that half of all residential buildings were left without heating. Supermarkets, cafes and restaurants have temporarily closed amid electricity supply interruptions.