Europe realizes it cannot be subservient to US after Greenland situation — MEP

PARIS, January 23. /TASS/. Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever, by declaring the unwillingness of the "happy vassals" of the United States in Europe to become "unhappy slaves," acknowledged that some of the European elites did adhere to this approach in relations with Washington, but after threats from US President Donald Trump over the situation around Greenland, they realized their mistake, Thierry Mariani, a member of the European Parliament, said.

"Bart de Wever speaks directly about the reality that many in Brussels prefer to keep silent about: yes, some of the European elites have long behaved like obedient vassals, convinced that in exchange for their obedience they will receive protection and a pat on the head. And now they have literally hit a wall. They lost their eminent master, who gave them a little sugar cube for every abdication of their sovereignty," he told TASS.

The politician said that US President Donald Trump came to power on the "America first" train, and fully follows it, defending the interests of his country at all costs. According to Mariani, European leaders, especially those among the supporters of close transatlantic cooperation, made the mistake of not paying attention to Trump's slogans and promises. This is why the comment of the Belgian prime minister "looks like a belated awakening from this European naivety."

"But it's also good news: This means that Europe will have to return to real principles, accept its sovereignty, solve its problems on its own, and finally diversify its partnerships instead of living in illusions," the politician concluded.

Earlier, De Wever said that Trump's demand to give away Greenland put into question Europe’s dignity, which is ready to be a "contented vassal" of the United States but not an "unhappy slave." He said that so far the Europeans have "been lenient" towards Washington and tried to please Trump, in particular with the help of tariffs, to enlist his support in the conflict against Russia in Ukraine. According to him, the EU is currently in a bad situation and is heavily dependent on the United States, and the current circumstances are forcing Europeans to make a choice that concerns their "sense of self-respect."

The situation with Greenland

On January 17, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would levy import duties of 10% from Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France and Sweden until the parties strike a deal "a complete and total purchase" of Greenland. This decision was supposed to come into force on February 1. Trump also blasted Europe's intention to send its forces to Greenland, calling it a "very dangerous game." He argued that owning Greenland is necessary to strengthen US national security and effectively deploy the American Golden Dome missile defense system.

After talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said that the United States would not impose the import duties, because the outlines of the deal appeared.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed a treaty on the protection of the island, under which the United States has committed itself to defending Greenland from possible aggression.