RTS Index declines after Bank of Russia releases currency exchange rates

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The RTS Index declined after the Bank of Russia released official currency exchange rates, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

The regulator raised the dollar exchange rate for December 31 - January 9 to 78.23 rubles, the euro rate was set at 92.09 rubles, and the yuan rate was set at 11.15 rubles.

As of 6:00 p.m. Moscow time, before the exchange rates were released, the RTS and MOEX indices rose 1% to 1,126.5 and 2,769.45 points, respectively. After the publication of exchange rates, as of 06:30 p.m. Moscow time, the RTS index began to decline and reached 1,114.14 points (-0.11%), the MOEX index up to 2,766.65 points (+0.9%).