Lithuania 'playing' with drones for European money — top Belarusian diplomat

MINSK, December 7. /TASS/. Lithuania is "playing" with drones for the sake of European money, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said.

"They have a good teacher - Poland. To play provocations on the [Belarusian] border to rend the air will calls and then ask money from Europe. There have been reports that the European Union is looking at allocating more than billion [euro] to help Lithuania fight Belarus and Russia’s alleged hybrid aggression. This is what these things are being done for," he said in an interview with the First Information television channel.

According to Ryzhenkov, this money will not go to fund infrastructure or other social projects but will be used to build concrete fences and buy weapons the Lithuanian military doesn’t know how to use. "This will not compensate people in our neighboring countries for the losses they suffer from the halted cooperation with Belarus and Russia," he noted.

The television channel reported earlier that the Lithuanian drone that fell down in Grodno on November 30 was a reconnaissance vehicle. According to the Belarusian interior ministry, the drone was equipped with a photo and video camera that could be used to collect reconnaissance data. Apart from that, the drone dropped extremist leaflets.