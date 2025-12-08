China-Russia-India ties crucial to global stability, China’s Foreign Ministry says

BEIJING, December 8. /TASS/. Maintaining strong relations between China, Russia, and India serves the interests of all three nations and acts as a cornerstone of global security, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang stated, commenting on the outcomes of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to India.

"China, Russia, and India are major emerging economies and key players in the Global South. Strengthening these ties not only benefits the three countries but also supports peace, stability, and prosperity both regionally and globally," the diplomat emphasized.

When asked about the prospects of China-India relations, Geng reiterated Beijing’s readiness to resume dialogue.

"China is prepared to work with India, adopting a strategic and long-term perspective, to foster sustainable, healthy, and stable development of bilateral relations," Geng concluded.

On December 5, Putin wrapped up a two-day state visit to India. In New Delhi, he held a series of bilateral talks, participated in a Russian-Indian business forum, and laid a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial. Several bilateral agreements were signed following the visit.