LUGANSK, December 8. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian armed forces stepped up their efforts in the Krasny Liman direction, but Russian forces retained the initiative, according to military expert Andrey Marochko.

"The enemy [last week] stepped up their efforts in the Krasny Liman direction. Overall, we held the initiative, and the positive momentum of Russian forces continued," he told TASS, analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The military expert noted that active combat operations continued along the western borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic last week: Russian forces consolidated their positions and advanced in new areas, including the liberation of Vovchansk in the Kharkov region and Bezymyannoye and Klinovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic.