MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The unfair fine, imposed on the X social network, confirms the prospects for Europe’s "civilizational erasure," said Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"EU’s viscous censorship machine and the unjust fine against X once again prove Trump’s National Security Strategy warning about Europe’s ‘stark prospect of civilizational erasure’," he wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, the European Commission imposed a 120-million-euro fine on X for violating EU digital norms. Spokesperson Thomas Regnier said the online platform was fined "for breaching its transparency obligations." In his words, this includes the use of the blue checkmark to mark verified accounts, because "anyone can pay to obtain the ‘verified' status without the company meaningfully verifying who is behind the account."

The spokesman also claimed that X lacked transparency in its advertising policy, and its "advertisement repository fails to meet the transparency and accessibility requirements." He also said the social network "fails to meet its DSA obligations to provide researchers with access to the platform's public data," as stipulated by the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA).