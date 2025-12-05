Gambian-flagged tanker in distress off coast of Bulgaria after marine drone attack

SOFIA, December 6. /TASS/. The Gambian-flagged tanker Kairos is in distress in the Black Sea after a Ukrainian marine drone attack, but there is no immediate danger to the 10 people on board, portal maritime.bg reported.

Kairos was built in 2002 and is included in the sanctions lists of the European Union, Great Britain and Canada. It was on its way to Novorossiysk when it was hit by Ukrainian naval drones on November 28.

According to the Maritime Administration of Bulgaria, in whose waters the tanker is anchored, the crew requested evacuation. A border guard boat and two tugboats are ready to assist, but bad weather delayed the rescue operation until Saturday morning. The ship will be under surveillance all night. There is no information about the nationality of the crew members, the portal said.

It said that after the incident with the drone in Turkish waters on November 28, Kairos lost power. On December 3, a Turkish vessel began towing it, but on December 5 stopped for unclear reasons and left the tanker in the territorial waters of Bulgaria. Kairos anchored about one mile off the Bulgarian coast. Strong winds and sea force four are currently observed in the area.

The administration of the city of Burgas held a meeting of the emergency headquarters for combating natural disasters and accidents, and said there was no threat of an environmental disaster, since there was no cargo on board the tanker.