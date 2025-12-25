SIMFEROPOL, December 25. /TASS/. Three drones were shot down over Crimea on Thursday morning, regional leader Sergey Aksyonov said.

"Three drones were downed near the settlement of Gvardeiskoye. The Pantsir missile system shot down one of the drones, the Defense Ministry’s service members took down one more using small arms, and the BARS-Crimea unit destroyed the third drone," he told the Crimea-24 TV channel.

The regional leader added that all the necessary security measures had been taken in Crimea to prevent a ground operation. According to Aksyonov, Crimeans are voluntarily joining the BARS-Crimea unit to defend the peninsula as they have been facing the Kiev regime’s attempts to create unbearable living conditions in the region since 2014.