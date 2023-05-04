SCO’s role, relevance in Eurasia rising — Russian envoy

BEIJING, May 4. /TASS/. The role and relevance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Eurasia is rising as it seeks to find new cooperation areas and forms, Minister-Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in China, Russia's Permanent Representative to the SCO Secretariat Natalia Stepkina said in an interview with TASS.

"Obviously the role and relevance of the SCO as an important element in maintaining stability and security in Eurasia is only rising," she said prior to the meeting of SCO foreign ministers’ council that is opening in the Indian city of Panaji on Thursday. "That is why our organization seeks to extend the agenda, find new areas and forms of cooperation, step up practical cooperation," Stepkina added.

"Speaking about challenges that the SCO is facing today, we are not isolated and all global problems affect SCO member states as well," she noted, mentioning global geopolitical shocks related to the fundamental transformation of the world order, the necessity of ensuring economic development in this environment, issues of strengthening food and energy security, climate change-related issues and many others, including terrorism and illegal drug trade, among them.