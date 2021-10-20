West takes openly hostile steps over integration of Russia and Belarus — Union State

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Western countries are taking openly hostile steps, interfering in Moscow-Minsk affairs, Union State Secretary Dmitry Mezentsev said Wednesday.

"The modern foreign policy situation is progressively characterized by Western partners’ aspiration for simplification, dumbing down, if not downright marginalization of the international dialogue. The unprecedented sanctions pressure on the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation only proves this," he said, speaking at the joint meeting of Russian and Belarusian Defense Ministries. "Western ideologists’ aspiration to affect the international relations of Moscow and Minsk, their use of contrived political pretexts, openly hostile steps towards Russia and Belarus - especially the October 7 European Parliament resolution that condemns the Union integration [of Russia and Belarus] as a factor that threatens the development of the European Union - are examples of direct intervention in the affairs of independent and sovereign states."

In these circumstances, coordinated foreign policy and coordinated operation of Defense Ministries of the two countries are among main and most successful fields of cooperation within the Union State, Mezentsev noted.