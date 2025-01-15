Taiwan records approach of 24 Chinese PLA warplanes, six vessels

HONG KONG, January 15. /TASS/. The Taiwanese military has registered the approach of 24 aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and six warships of the PLA Navy near the island, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on its page on X.

Twenty-one of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern air defense identification zone, according to the statement.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.