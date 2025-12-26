Zelensky says he will discuss Donbass, Zaporozhye nuke plant with Trump on Sunday

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said he expects to discuss territory, including a potential withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass and the use of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida on December 28.

"As regards sensitive issues, we will discuss the Donbass region and the Zaporozhye nuclear facility," he said.

According to Zelensky, his country’s broader 20-point peace plan with the United States was "90% ready". In particular, he said, "the American side can hear" Ukraine on the issue of keeping an 800,000-strong army. "Our task is to make everything 100% ready. That won’t be easy, and nobody says we will get 100% [readiness] at once, however, we should bring the results closer at any such meeting," he explained.

Zelensky also said that he would discuss a separate Ukraine-US agreement on security guarantees that he said has been "well-developed" with Trump. Economic agreements, too, will be discussed, even as those have been "developed at a basic level," he added.

On December 24, Zelensky shared a 20-point peace plan that Ukraine had allegedly presented to the American side at recent talks in the United States with the press. Among other things, the plan includes the introduction of educational programs in Ukrainian schools that would promote tolerance of various cultures, addresses the territorial issue, highlights Ukraine’s refusal to withdraw troops from Donbass, demands security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5, emphasizes the need for Ukraine to have a peacetime army of 800,000 troops, envisages Ukraine’s non-nuclear status, records the status of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, calls for ensuring freedom of navigation on the Dnieper River, suggests conducting all-for-all prisoner exchanges, and stipulates holding a presidential election in Ukraine.