US Department of State describes talks with Ukrainian delegation as ‘constructive’

WASHINGTON, December 6. /TASS/. The US and Ukrainian delegations have held constructive talks to discuss peace settlement of the Ukrainan conflict, the US Department of State said in a statement.

"Over two days, Special Envoy for Peace Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Ukrainian Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff General Andrey Gnatov for constructive discussions on advancing a credible pathway toward a durable and just peace in Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to US media reports, the meetings were held on December 4 and 5 in Miami, Florida. The talks will continue on December 6.