Modi joins Putin’s meeting with Indian President Murmu

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined President Droupadi Murmu’s meeting with visiting Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Presidential Palace in New Delhi.

After a closed-door meeting, Putin and Murmu took part in the ceremony of introducing the two countries’ delegations.

After hearing the Russian and Indian national anthems, the presidents walked about the hall and took their seats, with the prime minister joining them.

After a short photo session, the meeting continued behind closed doors.