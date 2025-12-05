Indian foreign ministry spokesman describes Putin’s visit as ‘highly successful’

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India was "highly successful" and "a visit to remember," Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Randhir Jaiswal said.

"A visit to remember!" he wrote on the X social network. "President Vladimir Putin of Russia concluded a highly successful two-day State Visit to India."

Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his two-day state visit to India on Friday. While in India, Putin held a series of bilateral talks with Indian officials, took part in the Russia-India Business Forum, and laid a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial. Russia and India signed a number of bilateral agreements during Putin’s visit.