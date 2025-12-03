Russia plans to increase arms supplies to India in 2026 — official

NEW DELHI, December 3. /TASS/. Russia’s arms and military equipment exports to India next year will exceed the 2025 level, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Director Dmitry Shugayev told TASS ahead of the Russian-Indian summit in New Delhi.

"The prospects for military exports to India in 2026 are very good. Next year, I think, this figure will exceed the 2025 levels," he said. According to Shugayev, Russia is "making efforts to increase military production volumes to ensure the fulfillment of state defense orders and meet the needs of foreign customers." The issues of logistics and supply of components for joint projects, including servicing of previously delivered equipment, have been resolved, he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5.