Russia genuinely values friendly relations with India, Putin says

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow genuinely values strong friendly relations with New Delhi, whose foundation was laid in the middle of the past century, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said at a reception that India President Droupadi Murmu hosted in his honor.

"We genuinely value our relations of strong friendship with India. The foundation of these relations was laid back in the middle of the past century, when our country actively supported India’s fight for independence," he noted.

The Russian president pointed out that Soviet specialists had taken an active part in the construction of major industrial, energy and infrastructure facilities in India, as well as in the development of space programs.