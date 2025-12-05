Kremlin aide describes tone of recent Russia-US meeting as constructive, friendly

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. The tone of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner was constructive and friendly, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"The tone was constructive and friendly, I dare say," he noted, when asked about the atmosphere at the Russia-US meeting at the Kremlin.

The Kremlin aide added that Putin and Witkoff are on good terms as they had already met six times. "It was a really friendly conversation. They're totally on the same wavelength," Ushakov added.