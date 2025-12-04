Russia to take adequate measures in response to Denmark building factory for Ukraine — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, December 4. /TASS/. Russia will take adequate measures to neutralize threats to national security in response to Denmark’s plans to open a factory for the production of solid rocket fuel for Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

On December 1, construction began in Denmark of a factory for the production of solid rocket fuel for Ukraine.

"The Russian side will continue to firmly and resolutely defend its legitimate interests and will take adequate military-technical measures to neutralize new threats to national security," she said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, this step confirms the absolutely hostile militaristic course of Copenhagen, which, together with a number of other countries most aggressively disposed towards Russia, is sabotaging efforts for a political-diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. "All this carries risks of further escalation and encourages neo-Nazis, and now neo-Nazi terrorists in Ukraine, to commit new barbaric crimes against the civilian population of Russian regions, and now against civilian infrastructure in other countries or that which is used by other countries," she stated.

"This indicates a drive to ensure further enrichment through the continuation of bloodshed in Ukraine. In addition, the initiative demonstrates Copenhagen’s complete disregard for the interests of its own population. I will not even mention human rights," Zakharova added.

At the same time, the diplomat noted that, according to the assessments of Danish experts themselves, the work to launch the mentioned production is being carried out with undue haste, bypassing basic industrial, fire and environmental safety requirements. "They do not care what happens to the environment. That, as they say, is a different matter. And, of course, no one is asking the residents of Denmark either," the foreign ministry spokeswoman noted.