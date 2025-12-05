Russian air defenses down 41 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 41 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over various regions of Russia overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
"During the past night, on-duty air defense forces destroyed 41 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, in particular: nine UAVs over the Samara Region, nine UAVs over the Republic of Crimea, eight UAVs over the Saratov Region, seven UAVs over the Volgograd Region, seven UAVs over the Rostov Region and one UAV over the Krasnodar Region," according to the ministry’s statement.