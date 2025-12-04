{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Zelensky sacrifices everyone, including women, children, to stay in power — MFA

Against this backdrop, Maria Zakharova pointed out, the news about the possible mass recruitment of women into the Ukrainian military "may well be implemented"

ST. PETERSBURG, December 4. /TASS/. To retain his powers, Vladimir Zelensky continues to sacrifice all Ukrainian citizens indiscriminately, sparing neither women nor children, while more and more people realize that they are not fighting for their country and its people but "for bags and sacks of money" that the administration takes for itself, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She highlighted the dire situation on the frontline for the Ukrainian army and the surge in mass desertions following recent reports of large-scale corruption in Ukraine: "Everyone has now realized who they are going to die for. It's not for their homeland, not for Ukraine, not for the Ukrainian people. For bags, for suitcases, for sacks of money that are distributed on Bankovaya Street after receiving regular tranches from the European Union, the United States, and other countries."

"For the sake of preserving his power, the Kiev regime’s leader continues to sacrifice Ukrainian citizens indiscriminately. Children, young people, women — what’s it all for?" Zakharova stressed.

Against this backdrop, she pointed out, the news about the possible mass recruitment of women into the Ukrainian military "may well be implemented." "Talks have intensified in the Ukrainian media about Zelensky’s decision, which has almost been adopted, to begin mobilizing women in Ukraine," Zakharova said. "This topic was fueled by The Washington Post. On November 28, it released an article on its website, and on November 30, it published it in print, describing a Ukrainian army unit consisting of female drone operators. Its headline is telling. Do you know what it is? We — meaning Ukraine — will not win the war without women," she stated.

In addition, the issue of lowering the draft age has resurfaced in Ukraine, the diplomat noted. She recalled that on November 26, Ukrainian military correspondent Yulia Kiriyenko said on a local TV channel that "it is necessary to recruit 18-year-old boys," calling this step inevitable and adding that "children will have to fight anyway." "So you are dragging yourselves into this adventure, which is sucking you into another monstrous confrontation," Zakharova said. "I am talking about those Ukrainian citizens who serve the Kiev regime. You yourselves gave your territory for NATO experiments. You destroyed Ukraine’s statehood with your own hands."

Against this background, she added, young Ukrainians are increasingly choosing to leave the country. "In an interview with NTA television on November 28, Verkhovna Rada member Roman Kostenko acknowledged that 121,000 people aged 18 to 22 left the country during the fall. This is 121,000 people who left Ukraine not in total, but only during the autumn period and only from a certain age group," Zakharova noted. "Others are simply not included in these statistics. Can you imagine what the figures really are?" she concluded.

