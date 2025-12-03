Russian security official calls NATO Moscow’s enemy

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. NATO is Russia's enemy and must be treated as such, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"NATO squawked gleefully about killing off the Russia-NATO Council. I must admit, I share their excitement. NATO is our enemy. What ‘council’ are we even talking about? There’s only one way to deal with enemies. As [Maxim] Gorky put it: ‘If the enemy doesn’t surrender, he is destroyed’," he wrote in English on his X page.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told reporters that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had informed the alliance's foreign ministers of the decision to abolish the Russia-NATO Council.

Russia and NATO established relations in the early 1990s. In 1997, the parties signed the Founding Act, confirming that they did not consider each other as adversaries and creating a mechanism for consultation. In 2002, the Russia-NATO Council was formed.

Until 2014, Russia and NATO cooperated in fighting terrorism, drug trafficking, and piracy. Following the events in Ukraine, however, the alliance froze cooperation. Since 2019, dialogue within the Russia-NATO Council has effectively ceased. In 2021, Russia suspended the work of its permanent mission to NATO in Brussels and closed its agencies in Moscow. Since 2014, NATO has increased its military activity near Russia's borders and expanded the scale of its drills. Following the start of the special military operation, NATO increased the number of troops on its eastern flank and stepped up exercises. The bloc's countries also began providing substantial military assistance to Ukraine.