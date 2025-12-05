Russian diplomat points to growing fragmentation and politicization of int’l relations

GENEVA, December 5. /TASS/. The world has witnessed in recent years the growing fragmentation and politicization of international relations against the background of unilateral attempts by the West to impose its interests on other countries, Russian Permanent Representative to the Geneva-based international organizations Gennady Gatilov said.

"Unfortunately, we have witnessed in recent years the growing fragmentation and politicization of international relations," the Russian diplomat stated.

Gatilov noted that it was the result of ongoing attempts on behalf of certain Western countries "to aggressively impose their unilateral approaches, as well as their refusal to take into account the legitimate interests of other states."

At the same time, he continued, "the main objectives and principles of the UN Charter are stubbornly ignored, including those related to the development of friendly relations between peoples based on the principles of equality and self-determination of peoples."

Gatilov added that in his opinion "everything possible should be done to resist attempts that are aimed at misinterpreting the fundamental UN documents in the interests of individual countries or groups of states."