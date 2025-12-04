Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic two times over past day

DONETSK, December 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) two times over the past 24 hours, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Friday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, two shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered," the statement said.

According to the statement, five munitions of various types were fired from Ukraine in the direction of Gorlovka and Krasnoarmeysk.

There was no reported information about casualties or damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities as the result of the attacks, the statement added.