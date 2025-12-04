Putin, Modi begin informal talks in Delhi

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun informal discussions at the Indian leader’s residence in New Delhi, the Russian presidential press service reported.

"Putin and Modi traveled together from the airport to the Indian Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi in Modi’s official car. The two leaders have now started their informal conversation," the press service stated.

The meeting is informal in nature, all official protocol events of the state visit will begin tomorrow. However, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said, this discussion can be considered the key event of the trip, as such informal settings typically address the most important and sensitive issues.

Modi visited Russia last year, during which Putin also hosted him informally at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence in the Moscow Region. The two leaders shared tea, the Russian president gave the Indian prime minister a ride in an electric cart, and together they watched a horse show and fed the animals.

During last year’s visit, Modi also received Russia’s highest state honor, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, from Putin.