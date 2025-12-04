Both India, China are Russia's close friends, Putin says

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that China and India are Russia’s close friends and that Moscow places great value on its relations with both countries.

"India and China are our closest friends - we treasure that relationship deeply," the president said in an interview with India Today when asked how Russia maintains good relations with both states.

Putin expressed confidence that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are committed to finding solutions to all intergovernmental issues, including the most sensitive ones. He cited their wisdom as the key factor enabling the two countries to reach agreements. "At the same time Russia does not feel entitled to intervene, because these are your bilateral affairs," Putin added.