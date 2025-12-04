Countries wishing to host US missiles are likely targets — Russian MFA

VIENNA, December 4. /TASS/. European countries wishing to host US medium-range missiles do not understand that by doing so, they are making themselves likely targets, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the media on the sidelines of the OSCE Foreign Ministers’ Council meeting.

"Currently, many countries are eagerly declaring their readiness to host US medium-range missiles on their territory, or to develop and build their own. They do so as if they don't understand that they are creating a vulnerability for themselves, and converting themselves into potential targets," he noted.

"In fact, this situation is very dangerous, because Europe is moving down the path of the Cold War, when aggressive military planning is paired with aggressive policies," Grushko added. "It is very difficult to imagine what kind of political heavyweights the West will need to make decisions to stop this flywheel and shift it into reverse."