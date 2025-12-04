India to pay $2 billion for lease of Russian nuclear submarine — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, December 4. /TASS/. India will pay about $2 billion to lease a nuclear-powered submarine from Russia, Bloomberg has reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The parties are finalizing delivery of the vessel after roughly a decade of talks. India expects to receive the submarine within two years, while the lease term will be 10 years, the sources said.

According to the terms of the lease, the Russian leased vessel would help India train sailors and refine nuclear-boat operations as it builds its own vessels, under the condition that it cannot be used in war.

As The Hindustan Times reported, India had leased Russia’s Project 971 Nerpa nuclear-powered submarine, commissioned as Chakra by the Indian Navy, from 2012 to 2021.