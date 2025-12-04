G8 comprised leading economies, while G7 now in decline — senior Russian diplomat

VIENNA, December 4. /TASS/. Russia has no interest in rejoining the G8, as it is no longer a club of the world’s leading economies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council meeting.

"It is perfectly clear to us that the G8 may once have been a club of nations that brought together countries with leading positions in the global economy. But the situation is different nowadays," Grushko stated.

He emphasized that "the collective potential of BRICS is higher than that of the G7." "We see a decline in the overall ratio — the total economic share of GDP [of the G7 countries] in the global economy is shrinking," Grushko added, explaining why Russia is not interested in G8 membership.