BRUSSELS, December 5. /TASS/. Europe should come up with its own plan to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Politico reported citing EU Defense and Space Commissioner Andrius Kubilius as saying.

The European Union "needs to be independent or at least be ready to be strong in geopolitical developments, including to have our plans on how peace in Ukraine can be brought and to discuss them with our transatlantic partners," Kubilius said.

"We should have the possibility to discuss two plans: one that is European and another one, maybe, prepared by our American friends," he added.

Politico reported earlier in the month that European countries had been unable to take active steps to achieve their own interests, including in the situation with the Ukrainian conflict stating in particular that Europe's choices in recent months would see a "psychology of weakness."

According to the daily, this psychology of EU weakness is evident in the economic sphere, primarily in EU-US relations. The trade agreement concluded in July is a classic example of how weakness can be disguised as "pragmatism."

Brussels had the tools to respond to Washington's tariffs and coercive measures. However, under pressure from member states that feared broader US withdrawal from ensuring European security and Ukraine, Brussels decided not to use them.