Russia actively shares defense technologies with India — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russia actively cooperates with India in the field of defense and shares technologies with it, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with India Today.

"We are not simply selling technology - we are sharing it, and that is a very rare thing to see in the sphere of military-technical cooperation," the head of state said. "India stands out as one of our reliable and privileged partners in this area. We have a broad portfolio indeed, including naval construction, rocket and missile engineering, and aircraft engineering."

Putin also added that, India is one of Russia's "reliable and especially trusting partners" in the defense industry. "It is a different level, a different quality of relations that we have with India, and we value this. We see how India values this relationship too," he said.

When asked when India can expect the delivery of the S-400 and S-500 air defense systems, as well as the new generation Su-57 fighter, Putin jokingly noted: "You seem to be an expert on the issue, as if we are engaged in negotiations on military-technical cooperation."