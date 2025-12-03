WASHINGTON, December 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian leadership should have agreed to a settlement of the conflict earlier, as the current situation is now largely turning against them, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I said 'You have no cards'," the American president said, referring to his February meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House. "That was the time to settle. I thought that would have been a much better time to settle… They have a lot of things against them right now," he added.

At that February meeting, the US president warned Zelensky that Washington would withdraw its support if Kiev failed to pursue a settlement. The White House chief stressed at the time that Ukraine had no leverage in the conflict.