Putin’s visit to India to open new avenues for strengthening partnership — expert

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India offers New Delhi an opportunity to strengthen its strategic position on the global stage through diplomacy, technological collaboration, and pragmatic defense cooperation, Dr. Rajneesh Kumar, Director General of the Indian International Trade Development Organization (IITDO), overseeing defense and security, told TASS.

"The high-level engagements like this [upcoming summit] can convert a right intent into actionable outcomes. This visit is an opportunity to reinforce India’s vision of a fair, multipolar world order - the one that values nations’ sovereignty, resilience in supply chains and balanced global governance," Kumar said.

He noted that India and Russia have long shared these principles. "In today’s polarised world order, we need structured coordination across diverse forums - i.e., the BIMSTEC [Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation], SCO, BRICS, G7 and G20 - to influence discourse on cybersecurity, climate policy, space governance, and ethical AI," he emphasized.

"I am sure that December 2025 would not only reaffirm a trusted partnership but could actually redefine the relations for a new era, where defence, diplomacy and technology would converge to redesign India’s position on the global stage," he added.

Putin will visit India on December 4-5 for a state visit, during which the 23rd summit between the two countries will take place in New Delhi.