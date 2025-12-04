India to lease submarine from Russia in 2028 — Indian government

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. India will lease a submarine from Russia in 2028 under a contract signed in 2019; and a new agreement is not under discussion, the Indian government information bureau has reported.

The bureau denied a recent Bloomberg report alleging that during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, the parties would reach a deal under which New Delhi would pay approximately $2 billion to lease a nuclear-powered submarine from Russia.

"No new agreement has been signed between India and Russia. The submarine lease is based on an old contract signed in March 2019," the government information bureau stated.

"There was a delay in delivery, and a new delivery is scheduled for 2028," the Indian government said.

India and Russia signed a nuclear submarine lease contract in March 2019. According to Indian media, the contract is valued at $3.3 billion. According to the agreement, the Project 971 Shchuka-B Class submarine (NATO reporting name Akula) was to be delivered to the Indian Navy in 2025 for a period of 10 years.