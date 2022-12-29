Biden’s statements on Ukraine crisis are illogical, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s statements on Ukraine are illogical, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Channel One.

"President Biden keeps saying that Ukraine needs to secure a victory to prevent World War III. He said it a little while ago. I don’t quite understand the logic because he also says that we will not fight against Russia directly because it will mean World War III. And then he says that in order to prevent it, Ukraine needs to secure a victory," Lavrov said.

"We don’t have a channel for dialogue," he went on to say. "The American military says that [Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark] Milley occasionally calls [Russian Chief of the General Staff] General [Valery] Gerasimov. [US Secretary of Defense Lloyd] Austin has communicated with [Russian Defense Minister Sergey] Shoigu a couple of times over this period. It’s a good and useful thing but it’s about the need to be careful," the Russian top diplomat noted.