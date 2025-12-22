Ukraine launches over thousand strikes on Aleshkinsky district in Kherson Region over week

GENICHESK, December 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have launched over a thousand artillery and drone attacks on settlements in the Aleshkinsky district of the Kherson Region in a week, district head Ruslan Khomenko reported.

"The enemy has delivered 1,072 strikes on the Aleshkinsky district. In the period from December 13 to December 19, 2025, the enemy troops continued to target civilians. Four men were injured and two were killed in the attacks. As many as 538 artillery and mortar hits have been registered in Aleshki. There were at least 534 drone strikes in Novaya Mayachka, Velikiye Kopani, Brilevka, Radensk, Tarasovka, Kostogryzov, Podo-Kalinovka, and Schastlivoe settlements," the official wrote on Telegram.

Khomenko added that Ukrainian militants shelled the Aleshki Central District Hospital. Three communication towers were also hit. Seven buildings were partially destroyed, four power facilities, as well as five cars were damaged.

"Some drones fell without exploding on private houses, some UAV shells stuck in roofs of the houses and in the ground. The Ukrainian army launched strikes on the residence of a local administration official (the head of the family was injured in the attack), as well as on the house of the section foremaster of our municipal housing and utilities enterprise (with no casualties)," Khomenko reported.