MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The statement by US Vice President JD Vance on Washington’s peace plan underscores the failure of the country’s previous approach to the Ukrainian settlement, Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov said.

"US Vice President JD Vance called the idea that US sanctions, money, and weapons could resolve the conflict in Ukraine a fantasy. This statement is currently the most comprehensive acknowledgment of the failure of the entire previous US policy on the Ukrainian crisis," Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that the shift in Washington’s policy is the reason behind the expected withdrawal of US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, noting that Kellogg’s approach was closer to that of EU leaders. At the same time, Pushkov stressed that the United States continues to rely on new sanctions and arms supplies as tools to pressure Russia.

Earlier, Vance described as illusory the belief that increasing military aid to Ukraine and tightening sanctions against Russia would enable Kiev to win the conflict.