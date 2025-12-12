Russia ready to welcome Iraqi leader 'at any time' — Putin

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. During a meeting with Iraqi leader Abdul Latif Rashid, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would be glad to welcome him to Russia whenever it is convenient.

At the talks in Ashgabat, the Iraqi president remarked that he would like to visit Russia and meet with Putin.

"Mr. President, we have already discussed this. You have an open invitation to visit Russia, and we will be happy to receive you at any time you choose. The Foreign Ministry will coordinate the details," Putin said.

Concluding the talks, the Russian leader reiterated: "We will be delighted to see you in Russia. I would like to stress once again that we consider this to be an official invitation."

Putin also noted that he and the Iraqi president can always speak by phone to discuss any issues. "So we will stay in touch," he noted.