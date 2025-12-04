Head of anti-Hamas group from southern Gaza dies in Israeli hospital — radio

TEL AVIV, December 4. /TASS/. Yasser Abu Shabab, the leader of the Popular Forces group, which opposes the radical Hamas movement in the southern Gaza Strip, died of wounds in an Israeli hospital, the Galey IDF Army Radio reported citing sources.

Israel believes that Shabab was injured during an "intra-clan conflict." Galei IDF did not provide any other details about the incident.

The Popular Forces group mainly operates in the area of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Its members have been accused of links to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), drug smuggling, other criminal offenses, and more recently, robberies in attacks on convoys delivering humanitarian supplies to the sector. Hamas radicals believe that this group has been cooperating with Israel for some time.