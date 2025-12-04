Revival of Soviet Union makes no sense — Putin

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. A revival of the Soviet Union makes no sense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with India Today.

When asked about a possible "reintegration" of the Soviet Union, Putin said: "No, of course not, that’s simply not on the table. We do not have such a goal and it won’t make any sense."

"There is also a question of rationale. It does not make sense in current circumstances because it would critically change the national and religious composition of the Russian Federation," he noted.

In response to a question about who was to blame for the Soviet Union’s collapse, Putin said that he "would not want to pin-point the guilty." "In general, it was the system that turned out not to be viable. We need to recognize that and we need to think about it. We should not look for specific culprits but we need to think how to create a system that will not simply protect itself but develop. That’s the point. And if such a system is in place, it would be self-sufficient, autonomous and effective," the Russian president added.

"It is that the Soviet Union at a certain point of time was in such a state that its leadership and possibly even ordinary citizens always believed that it was so big, so great that nothing, ever, under any circumstances would happen to it. And this idea of grandeur is the point when a country starts to make one mistake after another, thinking that everything is alright," Putin went on to say. "And the number of mistakes grows like a snowball and it is getting harder to manage that. I see the same is happening with some other countries today," he added.