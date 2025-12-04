NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Moscow seeks to end the war that the West unleashed against Russia using Ukraine as a proxy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with India Today.

"Our special military operation isn't the start of a war, but rather an attempt to end one that the West ignited using Ukrainian nationalists. That's what is really happening now. That’s the crux of the problem," he noted.

He pointed out that the West had orchestrated a coup in Ukraine, while Russia had tried for eight years to resolve the issue peacefully. Ultimately, Kiev’s actions aimed at eliminating the people of Donbass forced Moscow to recognize the Donbass republics and start providing support to them, he explained.